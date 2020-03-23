Kiwis urged to call ahead before seeing doctors as GPs shift to treat more people by phone

People are being asked to ring ahead before popping in to see their doctor as GPs around the country are today making radical changes to how they treat patients amid the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Your playlist will load after this ad

More GPs will soon be using phone and video calls to care for their patients by talking with them about their medical history and symptoms, Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners Doctor Samantha Murton told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

"It's not that everyone won't be seen, but what we're doing is we're doing as much as we can by phone," she said.

"When we talk with our patients, we know who they are but also we know how to gather as much information as possible, and so a lot of information we get about your illness is based on what we talk about.

"Sometimes we need to do a very precise examination and look at what's going on, but often your history is a very important factor and we can solve a vast majority of what's going on through just talking.

"So you'll get all your normal care but most of it will be by phone because what we want to do is encourage the continuity, your GP knows you, your care is in their hearts and minds so what they want to be able to do is keep you as safe as possible."

If people do need to come in, Dr Murton said GPs will make an appointment at a time which is quiet and when they can be seen quickly.

Anyone who's suspected to have Covid-19 will be tested at set up testing areas and will be swabbed by medical professionals in protective gear.

Dr Murton said it's difficult to know how he virus will play out, which is not only concerning for the public but also those in the medical sector.

"There's a lot of anxiety and worry, a lot of it is for their own patients and making sure that they're okay, but also themselves," she said.