Kiwis urged to be aware of fire risk as dry summer conditions kick in

With areas of the country already reaching extreme fire risk levels, firefighters are preparing for a busy summer ahead.

Fire and Emergency Rural Fire Manager Tim Mitchell told TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp that New Zealanders can learn from the Tasman fires that struck Nelson earlier this year.

“Really it only takes one spark, so it’s really important that people listen to the conditions and take care so as not to cause these sorts of wildfires," he says. 

Intelligent landscaping could be key to protecting your home from a wildfire

“The other component is, we all need to be prepared so not just those areas where fires have occurred previously but it’s important that everyone’s prepared for any fires this season.”

He says now is a great time to prepare for the coming summer conditions.

“That’s clearing your access ways and making sure the vegetation that’s built up around structures is removed to create that defendable space.

“But also make sure you’ve got a plan, so how are family, how are pets, how are stock going to be looked after if a wildfire occurs?” Mr Mitchell says.

He advises Kiwis to go to the Check It’s Alright website and take some advice and get some information so they can do that safely.

The fire risk is already growing in Canterbury, Otago and parts of the North Island. Source: Seven Sharp
