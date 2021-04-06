Kiwis unwittingly helping Myanmar military through NZ Super Fund

Kiwis are unwittingly helping the Myanmar military, which is slaughtering civilians by the hundreds.

The New Zealand Super Fund has shares in a controversial Indian company, Adani, that is working closely with Myanmar's armed forces, 1 NEWS can reveal.

Adani is building a port in Myanmar, as well as paying tens of millions of dollars in lease fees to a company run by the military.

“We're talking about mass violence being committed by a military that we're investing in,” Green Party foreign affairs spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman said.

Tin Ma Ma Oo from Democracy for Myanmar felt sure that NZ citizens would not want to support the military regime in the country.

"Somewhat supporting the regime is doing slaughtering the civilians so I'm sure as NZ citizens and taxpayers, especially for our future superannuation fund, NZ society wouldn't want to be party of that," she said.

In a statement, NZ Super Fund said from time to time companies it invests in are the subject of allegations or controversy and it said it is satisfied it invests ethically.

That claim is one some like Ghahraman find hard to stomach.

“That's absolutely atrocious, that's deeply offensive that they've said that," she said.

"I personally would say any leader who makes an assessment like that should step down.”

Barry Coates from Mindful Matters added the investment is far from ethical.

“There are many, many companies they could be investing in that don't aid and abet military regimes committing human rights violations,” he said.

The Government is seeking answers.

“Obviously individual investments are the superfund's prerogative, but I have certainly asked questions today to find out more about this particular case,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said.