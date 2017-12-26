Kiwis unwanted Christmas gifts go on sale online

Boxing Day may be the day shoppers flock to the stores to snap up bargains, but it's also increasingly become known as the day people try to flog their unwanted Christmas gifts online.

Christmas present (file picture). Source: istock.com

By late Christmas Day, users of Trade Me's online auction site had already posted Star Wars-style "duelling" light sabers, Maori-art-inspired salt and pepper shakers and a Rambo III DVD as being up for sale.

Last year, Trade Me's Jeff Hunkin said beauty products, smooth jazz CDs, pairs of socks and women's underwear were among gifts most likely to be shipped straight back out the door.