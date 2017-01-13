Kiwis unite to raise funds for African orphan facing return to Rwanda because sponsor can't afford costs

An African orphan who has made a new life in New Zealand has been faced with the prospect of moving back to Rwanda after discovering his sponsor can no longer afford to pay his accommodation or school fees.

Olivier Niyitegeka was found under a bed in his family farm when he was five months old after his family had been killed.

He was then sent to an orphanage in Rwanda where he was said to be tortured and abused.

A sponsor offered to bring him to New Zealand in 2014 as an international student at Mount Albert Grammar, where he began his new life.

Recently, Mr Niyitegeka was told his sponsor would not be funding him anymore, meaning he has to either return to Rwanda or raise at least $30,000 to stay in New Zealand as outlined by Immigration NZ.

His friends started a Givealittle page last month in an effort to keep their good friend in the country. More than $6000 has been raised so far.

The sponsor of orphan Olivier Niyitegeka can no longer afford to pay his NZ accommodation or school fees, meaning he may have to return to Rwanda. Source: Givealittle/olivierniyitegeka

"This means so much to me to be living in a peaceful and beautiful environment where hard work brings success," Mr Niyitegeka wrote on the Givealittle site.

"I am determined to do my best to pursue my dreams and give back to my community and everyone I consider to be my family."

The school student yesterday uploaded a video to his Facebook page thanking people for their donations.