TODAY |

Kiwis travelling to Hong Kong warned flights could change quickly

More From
New Zealand
Asia
Travel

By Sarah Robson of rnz.co.nz

As Hong Kong airport faces a second day of major disruption, a New Zealander caught up in the flight delays says travellers aren't blaming the anti-government protestors.

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled over the last two days after anti-government protestors gathered in the terminal. The airport, which is one of the world's busiest, has been the site of daily protests since Friday.

Britt Carroll was meant to fly to Melbourne on Monday night, but her flight was cancelled and she's now scheduled to depart tonight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

An Air New Zealand flight that landed in Auckland on August 13 was one of the last to depart. Source: 1 NEWS

While the delays had been frustrating, she said travellers weren't blaming the protestors.

"Travellers seem to understand why it's happening and they're not really holding too much of a grudge against them - it's more the response from the government and the airlines and the airport that's frustrating at this point," she said.

Ms Carroll said she was at the airport express train terminal in the city when she first heard about Monday's flight disruptions.

"The departure board was just cancelled, cancelled, cancelled, until 8pm, then they just turned the boards off.

"No one really knew if flights after that had been cancelled, if they just turned it off because there was no news and everyone was just advised to contact their airline."

Ms Carroll said there was no announcement that all flights had been cancelled and there were a lot of people waiting for more information, or calling their airlines.

She said Qantas has told her it will reimburse her for the extra two nights' accommodation she's had to pay for because of the delays.

Meanwhile, House of Travel said people travelling to Hong Kong should keep in close contact with their travel agent and airline in case of further disruptions.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man was seen with his hands bound with cable ties, lying in a foetal position on the ground. Source: Associated Press

Commercial director Brent Thomas said as well as being a popular destination in itself, Hong Kong is a busy transit stop for people heading to and from Europe.

He said the situation in Hong Kong is fluid and things could change quickly - especially in terms of flights.

"The issue of course is if there are disruptions and further disruptions, then there becomes a backlog to clear and that takes some time, as we know from other incidents around the world."

Travel insurance should cover any reasonable costs if people do get stuck in Hong Kong - as long as the insurance was taken out before the airport protests began, Mr Thomas said.

Some airlines have also been flexible and changing flights at no extra cost, he said.

And depending on the airline, Mr Thomas said people may be able to change the route they're flying, so they stop somewhere other than Hong Kong.

Air New Zealand had to cancel two flights because of the airport protests - its Monday night flight to Hong Kong from Auckland, and the return flight on Tuesday.

A Cathay Pacific flight arrived in Auckland from Hong Kong on Tuesday afternoon and one departed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is advising people travelling to Hong Kong to exercise increased caution as a result of the protests.

Your playlist will load after this ad

All departing flights were cancelled as the pro-democracy protests continue. Source: Breakfast

The Safe Travel website advises New Zealanders to avoid all protests and demonstrations, as even those intended to be peaceful have the potential to turn violent with little or no warning.

Travellers are also advised to monitor local media for developments and comply with any instructions and restrictions issued by the local authorities. Road closures and disruptions to public transport as a result of demonstrations should also be expected.

Australian Penny Tilley, center, reacts next to stranded travelers at the closed check-in counters at the Hong Kong International Airport, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. One of the world's busiest airports canceled all flights after thousands of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters crowded into the main terminal Monday afternoon. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Australian Penny Tilley, centre, reacts next to stranded travellers at the closed check-in counters at the Hong Kong International Airport. Source: Associated Press
More From
New Zealand
Asia
Travel
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:44
The 28-year-old who has been the face of the land occupation says she's had to "respectfully decline" the offers.
Ihumātao protest leader Pania Newton courted by several political parties
2
Sunday’s cameras were allowed into the world of Oranga Tamariki to see what they deal with every day.
'I've seen the dark sides of this country' – Oranga Tamariki social workers describe working on the frontline
3
A man has described through tears how his brother and a stranger "bravely" held down a knife-wielding man using a milk crate and chairs.
Shaken, teary witness explains how he helped chase down Sydney stabbing spree suspect
4
It's a figure that even the AA, which supports the use of red-light cameras, says is concerning.
NZ's highest-earning red light camera rakes in nearly $650,000 in fines in first year
5
Earlier video showed the man who allegedly stabbed a woman in Sydney's CBD jumping on a car.
Brave Sydney bystanders use milk crate, chairs to pin man accused of unprovoked stabbing attack
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Winter grazing activists: 'We've had farmers intimidate us'

Body found on Hastings beach confirmed as missing 75-year-old fisherman
03:24
It's a figure that even the AA, which supports the use of red-light cameras, says is concerning.

NZ's highest-earning red light camera rakes in nearly $650,000 in fines in first year
01:34
Our air force has spent billions on four of the planes to replace its ageing Orion fleet.

RNZAF gets sneak peek at US Poseidon aircraft ahead of receiving its own $2.3 billion fleet