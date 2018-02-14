Kiwis told to prepare for incoming Cyclone Gita

MetService is urging people to prepare for Cyclone Gita as it makes its way to New Zealand.

While there is a chance the cyclone - which hit Tonga hard last week - could peter out before it arrives here, there is still the chance of high winds, rain and flooding.

Gita is expected to approach from the north-west early next week, hitting central and northern parts of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday, but there is uncertainty as to its speed and track.

People with boats in lakes, rivers and coastal areas are being urged to check their moorings during the weekend.

MetService and Civil Defence are monitoring the situation and MetService will post an update on Monday.

People should make sure drains and gutters are clear and trampolines are tied down.

Weatherwatch.co.nz said at this early stage the worst winds should last less than 24 hours and may affect regions across both islands.

The very worst winds are likely to be within a 900km circle and New Zealand is 1600km long. This places a lot of people in the path of gale force winds but the storm may weaken more than is forecast.