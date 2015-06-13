Kiwis on temporary visas in Australia to get easier pathway towards permanent residency

New Zealanders on temporary visas will be given a more flexible pathway towards permanent residency in Australia from July amid the turmoil caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sydney generic

The New Zealand stream will be amended from July 1 allowing temporary visa holders greater flexibility to meet the income threshold if their work was affected by Covid-19, The Australian reports.

Under the amended scheme, Skilled Independent visa holders who are eligible for permanent residency must have been in the country for five years and have a taxable income of $53,900 for three years during that period, down from the same amount over four years.

Kiwis who needed to leave the country due to the pandemic will also not be penalised, according to the Australian government.

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke called the announcement a reflection of the “special bilateral relationship between our two countries”.