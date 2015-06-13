TODAY |

Kiwis on temporary visas in Australia to get easier pathway towards permanent residency

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealanders on temporary visas will be given a more flexible pathway towards permanent residency in Australia from July amid the turmoil caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sydney generic

The New Zealand stream will be amended from July 1 allowing temporary visa holders greater flexibility to meet the income threshold if their work was affected by Covid-19, The Australian reports.

Under the amended scheme, Skilled Independent visa holders who are eligible for permanent residency must have been in the country for five years and have a taxable income of $53,900 for three years during that period, down from the same amount over four years.

Kiwis who needed to leave the country due to the pandemic will also not be penalised, according to the Australian government.

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke called the announcement a reflection of the “special bilateral relationship between our two countries”.

“We are also applying some flexibility in assessing eligibility for the pathway for people impacted by the pandemic,” Hawke said.

New Zealand
Travel
Australia
Employment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kiwis on temporary visas in Australia to get easier pathway towards permanent residency
2
'I had a major crush' - Ross and Rachel's real life romance revealed in Friend's reunion special
3
Christchurch toddler trending worldwide for expletive reaction to goat spotted in suburban backyard
4
Sir Tim Shadbolt's future as Invercargill mayor in question as citizens say enough
5
Mongrel Mob launches petition to strip National's Simeon Brown of portfolios over 'racist rhetoric'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

ACC loses appeal over woman whose cancer was linked to asbestos exposure while hugging father

Body discovered in search for Palmerston North man who vanished seven months ago

Police name two men killed in Northland shooting on Monday

Police appeal for information about 14-year-old Punky, missing from Paeroa