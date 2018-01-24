 

Kiwis take steps to sustainability as top concerns range from violence to plastic

More Kiwis are taking steps to be sustainable in an effort to create a cleaner, greener New Zealand.

The result of a new survey also reveals almost 90 per cent of New Zealanders don't feel enough is being done to keep NZ safe and healthy.
A new survey has also revealed almost 90 per cent of Kiwis don't feel enough is being done to keep the country safe and healthy. 

New research surveyed 1000 people about their environmental and social concerns.

The biggest concern was violence in society, followed by protecting children, then increased living costs.

The fourth biggest concern identified by respondents was suicide rates, followed by the build up of plastic in the environment. It's the first time those two issues have been among the top 10 concerns of New Zealanders.

Also making the top 10 list for the first time were addiction issues, at number 10, and clean waterways, at seven.

