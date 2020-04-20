Kiwis' support of lockdown measures increases, research shows

As the Prime Minister announced another week at Alert Level 4, Kiwis have become more supportive of the lockdown measures, according to market research released today.

The research shows support for the lockdown has grown since it took effect last month.

"98 per cent are saying they're going to comply," Grant McInman of Horizon Research said.

"They're worried more about others getting it than they are about them," Mr McInman said.

Horizon also asked people if they think the lockdown will contain Covid-19 with around three quarters confident or very confident.

Four per cent aren't confident at all.

"When we hold realistic optimisim we are in this together, it is gonna work we are a team of five million, our brain helps us problem solve our brain helps us future focus and act adaptively," said clinical pyschologist Jacqui Maguire.

If people haven't adjusted to the way of life in lockdown, Ms Maguire says it's normal.

"From the psychological research it takes 66 days to have a habit well ingrained in your brain to the point where it becomes automatic," Ms Maguire said.

New Zealanders are now halfway to feeling as though lockdown is the new normal, but now isn't the time to change.

"Those that are switching have to then lay a new habit on top after they've spent four weeks focusing on Level 4 behaviour.