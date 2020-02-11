Kiwis stuck in coronavirus quarantine give tour of cruise ship cabin they're confined to

For Aucklanders James and Lulu, coronavirus cruise ship quarantine means being contained to a tiny cabin without any windows or natural light.

Your playlist will load after this ad

By Breanna Barraclough and Andrew Macfarlane

The two Kiwis are stuck in lockdown on the Diamond Princess off Japan due to the virus, along with nine other New Zealanders.

During an exclusive interview with 1 NEWS, they showed off the cramped living space they've been restricted to during the quarantine.

"This is our room, what we're dealing with. You can probably see there's limited walking space," James says.

The bed takes up most of the cabin, with a small wardrobe and bathroom off to one side.

"We're in an inside cabin. There's no access to natural light, no windows, we're relying on air conditioning," he says.

'Our biggest fear' - Kiwis stuck on cruise ship quarantined for coronavirus speak out for first time

They're given a limited amount of outdoor time. Shortly after speaking to 1 NEWS, they were allowed out for a scheduled hour on the deck.

It was only the third time they were able to do so in the six days of quarantine so far, and each trip outside is eagerly awaited.

"Since the quarantine, we haven't spoken to anyone," James says.

"We're confined to our cabins. When we do get our outside time, we're just focusing on getting some fresh air, getting some sunshine.

"The instructions are if you are speaking with other people, maintain a two-metre distance, but honestly we don't really want to speak to anyone.

"We just want to get our fresh air, fresh time, get back in the cabin to minimise any exposure."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The couple made an impassioned plea to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, asking her to considering evacuating those on the cruise ship as occurred with those in lockdown in Wuhan.

"I mean it would be amazing if something similar could be done for us in this situation, evacuate us all back to New Zealand," James says.

Lulu says their "biggest fear" is if one of them is diagnosed with the virus and they're separated, leaving one in hospital in Japan and the other stuck with the cruise ship.

"We will feel much safer back home than overseas," she says.

However Ms Ardern has ruled out that possibility, saying the Government won't be "breaking people out of quarantine" in other countries.

The Government earlier evacuated 96 New Zealanders from Wuhan, while the city was in lockdown due to the virus, who are currently being housed in quarantine at Whangaparāoa.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Eleven New Zealanders are still on board the Diamond Cruise, with quarantine set to end on February 19.