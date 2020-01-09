Kiwis on the street back Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's decision to step down from royal duties

Kiwis on the street appear to back Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's decision to step down from royal duties.

1 NEWS stepped out to grab the opinion of some everyday New Zealanders after the royal couple's shock announcement today.

"I think it sets a really good precedent and is inspirational to a lot of people who find it hard to go away from what their family does," one young man said.

"Who knows how the Queen feels about it, but it’s probably just moving with the times," another woman commented.

Another man simply commented "good on them."

"If they feel that is what they need to do, I guess they have to do it," a young girl said.

Their comments come after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the following statement: "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

They will divide their time between the UK and North America.

However, not everyone is happy, with the news sparking a barrage of tweets from Piers Morgan, who has had a long-running feud with the Duchess of Sussex, claiming she ghosted him after hooking up with Prince Harry.

"People say I'm too critical of Meghan Markle - but she ditched her family, ditched her Dad, ditched most of her old friends, split Harry from William & has now split him from the Royal Family.

"I rest my case," Morgan posted as his first response to the news this morning.

A statement has been released on behalf of the Queen over the issue.

"Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," it said.