Kiwis still support Jacinda Ardern amid Covid-19 return, Auckland lockdown - poll

Overall support for Jacinda Ardern’s leadership hasn’t wavered much despite the second wave of Covid-19 and lockdown in Auckland, though business-owners’ trust in the Government’s response has fallen drastically, according to a new poll.

Source: Supplied

Horizon Research surveyed 1300 adults across New Zealand between August 20 and 25 while Auckland was in Level 3 lockdown, and the rest of the country was at Level 2.

Though the results found trust and confidence in the Government had largely held up across all adults, it wasn’t the case for business owners and those who are self-employed.

The poll saw trust for the two groups fall drastically, from 71 per cent in mid-July to 49 per cent in late August. During that same time, trust for the Government's response increased by 10 per cent among 18- to 24-year-old Kiwis.

Meanwhile, the poll found that Kiwis continue to view Ms Ardern as the best leader to manage the pandemic response and the economic recovery.

Out of those polled, 64 per cent rated her as the best leader on the response, compared with 18 per cent for Judith Collins.

David Seymour of ACT scored five per cent, followed by three per cent for NZ First leader Winston Peters, two per cent for Green Party co-leader James Shaw and one per cent for Greens co-leader Marama Davidson.

Fifty-four per cent polled thought Ms Ardern was best to manage the economic recovery, compared with 26 per cent who thought Judith Collins was best.

But Ms Collins did do well in some areas of the poll. The National leader rated more highly than her predecessor, Todd Muller, who saw a rating of 19 per cent in a June 2020 poll.