Kiwis spend a staggering $4.2 billion in run up to Christmas

Shopping malls are open late this week in the build up to Christmas and Kiwis are spending up large.

Over the month of December statistics show that New Zealanders have spent $4.2 billion on retail, close to $200 million a day.

There has been a seven per cent increase in shopping for those in Auckland with a total $1.7 billion shelled out over the month of December.

Large increases were also noted in the regions with Hawkes Bay up 11 per cent from last year and the Bay of Plenty and Otago both up 10%.

Festive products including alcohol and car repairs have been popular both with an increase of 17 per cent from last year.

December has also seen a rise in the numbers of those eating out at restaurants and cafes, up 13 per cent.