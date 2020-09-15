Kiwis snap up cheap flights in record numbers after physical distancing rules relaxed

New Zealanders are snapping up cheap tickets to fly around the country in record numbers.

More than 110,000 seats on Air New Zealand flights were bought yesterday after physical distancing rules on planes were relaxed.

Comparatively, travellers used to buy around 31,000 tickets each day, pre-coronavirus.

The big buy-up was driven by cheap fares under $50.

One keen traveller, Angelique Dervin, wasted no time yesterday as Air New Zealand and Jetstar launched bargain fares in the wake of easing to physical distancing rules.

"We jumped on the app as soon as we heard the news," she told 1 NEWS.

"And then halfway through booking, we got kicked off because of the influx ... we got a seat so it was good."

Like-minded bargain hunters snapped up 70,000 seats in six hours yesterday.

"[We're] just making the most of getting away on the weekends and it being so cheap," one person says.