Kiwis should care about North Korea-US summit as it's 'our region', says PM

As the time nears for North Korea's Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump to meet, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the world will benefit from denuclearisation and she hopes to see tangible signs of that from the summit.

"New Zealand's hopes and aspirations won't be dissimilar to the rest of the globe," she told media today from Wellington.

"We do need, and will benefit from seeing long term denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, but particularly outside of North Korea will be looking at is tangible signs that that denuclearisation is happening."

TVNZ1's Q+A host Corin Dann said there was "so much at stake", as the world prepares for the 9am (local time - 1pm NZT) meeting tomorrow in Singapore.

"Trump in no way can walk away from this summit [with North Korea] looking bad, he needs a victory. That will be an important reminder to Kim Jong Un too about the attitude he needs to bring," Mr Dann said.

When asked why new Zealand should care, Ms Ardern said "we should care about what's happening in North Korea because it's out region, but when it comes to nuclear weapons, so should the rest of the world".

"Not only is it our region, we've taken a strong and consistent view, we're not just opposed to the proliferation of nuclear weapons, we're consistently been opposed to their existence."

"Regardless of who got us there, if we end up in a point where we have a greater security, where we have non proliferation and denuclearisation, we should celebrate whoever is at the table to bring that about."