Kiwis set to welcome 2018 with fireworks and festivals

1 NEWS

New Zealanders are gearing up to bring in 2018 with fireworks displays, music festivals and private parties, the crowning glory set to be a spectacular fireworks and laser show on Auckland's Sky Tower.

Here's a reminder of how the Sky Tower marked New Year 2017.

The fireworks display off Auckland’s Sky Tower lasted for five minutes.
Half a tonne of fireworks are set to be lit on the Sky Tower after five months of preparation by pyrotechnicians.

The laser show promises to be bigger than last year, with twice as many lasers as Sky City also marks the tower's 20th anniversary this year.

Meanwhile thousands of revellers have again descended on Gisborne to celebrate the New Year at music festival Rhythm and Vines. The festival has graced the summer calendar for over 15 years.

Storms at the end of the week turned the ground at Waiohika Estate to mud but by yesterday the sun was out.

The thousands pouring in tonight will be  treated to a smorgasboard of Kiwi music with the likes of P Money, David Dallas and Savage bringing in 2018.

In 2014 a riot in a campground associated with the festival saw 63 arrests, but a strict no BYO policy and rigorous searches on entry have since been put in place.

In the capital, there's a waterfront concert and fireworks planned for tonight, with fireworks to go off at 9pm and midnight. 

North Hagley Park is the scene in Christchurch for fireworks at 8.30pm and midnight.

Further south, holiday hotspots Queenstown and Wanaka will bring in 2018 with lakefront entertainment and fireworks.

And fire authorities warn traditional New Year's Eve beach bonfires and fireworks should be left to the experts.

The Fire Service is concerned about the fire risk after weeks of little or no rain across large parts of the country.

TVNZ’s broadcast of the fireworks at Auckland’s Sky Tower will be livestreamed here on 1 NEWS NOW and on Facebook from 11.45pm.


