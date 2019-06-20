Kiwis set to see voting booths in supermarkets and malls on election day

Voters will see voting booths in malls and supermarkets in the 2020 election, as new details were released today about the rule allowing people to enrol and vote on election day.

The Electoral Commission estimated about 19,000 people who were not enrolled and attempted to cast a vote on election day in 2017 could have had their vote counted, if this rule was in place.

It was announced at Budget 2019 that $75.6 million would be put into operating costs to allow people to enrol on election day and to provide accessible enrollment and voting services.

Justice Minister Andrew Little said putting ballot boxes in supermarkets and malls "will make it easier for people to vote".

"It's important that ballot boxes are placed where people are going about their normal business and can therefore accommodate voting more easily into their busy lives."

The funding also intends to make it easier for New Zealanders to vote from overseas and to strengthen the electoral process in the event of a disaster or significant emergency.

Green Party Electoral Issues spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman welcomed the move.

"The ability to enrol to vote on Election Day lifts a barrier to voting and will only benefit New Zealand.