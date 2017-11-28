Kiwis react to royal engagement with one woman saying Prince Harry will become 'a new man' thanks to Meghan Markle

A toast with the very best china was the most fitting way for the residents at the Fitzroy Rest Home in Christchurch to celebrate the royal engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The rather aptly named Jean Queen, donned her tiara for the occasion. She has extra reason to celebrate as she met Prince Harry when he visited Christchurch in 2015.

"He's very much a normal person instead of just being up high above everyone else."

100-year-old Enid Denton says she feels as if her life has run in parallel to Queen Elizabeth's, and she treasures the card she sent her for her 100th birthday.

When asked what the Queen would make of the engagement she replied, "Whatever her feelings were they'd be very private".