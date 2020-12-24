Kiwis 'pull together' to help families in need at Christmas despite tough financial year

City missions and food banks have been busy spreading Christmas joy to Kiwis that would otherwise miss out, delivering thousands of food parcels and hampers in the lead up to the big day.

With significantly more people in hardship this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the public has answered the call to be kind.

Murray Eridge from Wellington City Mission told 1 NEWS there was concern businesses wouldn't able to support them as much in 2020 because of the financial impacts of Covid-19 but this year the number of hampers going out to the community has more than doubled.

“We've demonstrated in the most difficult of times that we can pull together and make something happen,” Eridge said.

Demand for food parcels is up 40 per cent from last December but this year the focus has been on helping people host their own Christmas events rather than attend large charity lunches.

“It's about people having the dignity of choice so can choose to have family over, can choose to connect with people and if they don’t have anything and they don’t have food and they can’t give hospitality then they don’t have that privilege,” Eridge added.

Not-for-profit organisations around the country have been helping fill the gap this week with those like The New Zealand Food Network in the South Island deliver 760 packages.

It means people like Wellington mum Nadia Shujai can give her boys their own Christmas stocking this year.

“To see that my babies have been blessed in a way that I would have wanted to see as a child, like how can you [find the words?]”

After support from the Wellington City Mission to regain her independence this year, Shujai said she plans to share the generosity she’s received with others less fortunate tomorrow.

Today... A surprise her whanau will always treasure.