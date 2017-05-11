 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Kiwis' privacy won't be compromised by new emergency call tracking - tech expert

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A technology expert says New Zealanders shouldn't worry that their privacy will be compromised with new location tracking for mobile phones when 111 calls are made.

New technology is allowing your location data to be given straight to emergency services when you call for help from a mobile phone.

Paul Spain of Gorilla Technology explains how more location data will now be provided to emergency services from now on.
Source: Breakfast

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today Gorilla Technology CEO Paul Spain says the location data is very accurate in most cases - "within a couple of metres" - and could potentially save a life.

"For me, if I'm calling emergency services, I'd probably want all of the information to them as quick as possible and if it's a really dire situation that could be something that saves a life," Mr Spain said.

As for privacy concerns, he said there was really nothing to worry about.

"They've got it fairly locked down so this only happens when you're calling emergency services."

All phones running Google's Android software will now automatically provide exact location data when you call, but Apple's iPhones are yet to include location-sharing.

All phones, already have a first layer of information sharing, with the cell site used to provide the call given to emergency services when any device is used.

Related

Technology

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:51
1
Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest forecast

Prepare for a drenching as heavy rain, strong winds set to hit much of New Zealand today and tomorrow

00:41
2
The Kiwis are preparing in Bermuda for this year's America's Cup and proved they're still getting to grips their new boat.

Watch: Lift off! Team New Zealand have a scare as their boat soars above the water during America's Cup preparations


00:21
3
Two men were viciously brawling on a flight at Burbank, California when a flight attendant became trapped underneath them.

Video: Flight attendant crushed beneath men fighting on US flight

03:04
4
Robert Stickland died in Auckland just eight hours after the death of his wife, Yvonne.

'He died of a broken heart' - soulmates married for 54 years die within hours of each other after losing cancer battles

00:17
5
The incident unfolded on the water in Bermuda.

Watch: Over she goes! Oracle capsizes spectacularly AGAIN in today's America's Cup training session

02:01
The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.

Should an extra tax be slapped on banks in NZ?

The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.

02:04
The Seven Sharp hosts hold back in getting their view across.

Watch: Toni Street v Mike Hosking on the debate about whether there should be a 50/50 gender split in Parliament

The Seven Sharp hosts seize the chance to get their views across on a divisive topic.

02:11
New technology will help police find people who are uncertain of their location.

New emergency 111 location system automatically shows whereabouts of caller

NZ is the first country outside Europe to implement the service.


01:32
New technology has been launched to test for “a trial fibrillation” which causes a third of all strokes.

Strokes could be prevented by routine screening for heart conditions, Australian researchers say

New technology has been launched to test for "atrial fibrillation" which causes a third of all strokes.


00:18
The ARAG insurance company’s latest television ad has been labelled offensive.

Video: Fury over German insurance giant's HAKA ad, labelled a 'trivialisation of a sacred piece of culture'

ARAG Group said it consulted with a 'haka-expert' for the ad.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ