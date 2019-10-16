Kiwis overwhelmingly support legalising pill testing at music festivals, according to latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll Benedict Collins 1 News Political Reporter 1 NEWS SHARE SHARE Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email More From New Zealand Benedict Collins Social Issues Your playlist will load after this ad While NZ First continues to block moves, Stuart Nash says he’s looking into another option to get testing in place by summer. Source: 1 NEWS More From New Zealand Benedict Collins Social Issues