Kiwis offer big thanks to Aotearoa's supermarket workers amid heightened Covid-19 alert levels

Supermarket employees have been some of the hardest-working New Zealanders since Covid struck, toiling around the clock to make sure shelves are stocked and sanitised.

There’s something about a lockdown announcement that does things to people: an unexplained sense of panic that forces some to stock up on food and toilet paper.

But those on the front line feel the brunt.

"I guess what's happening, and it happened last time as well is that we are seeing a lot more people taking out their anxiety and stress on our teams," Countdown's Kiri Hannifin told Seven Sharp.

Countdown has reported an increase in attacks on supermarket staff, both physical and verbal.

"We had a knife incident in Auckland yesterday. In this store yesterday we had a very vicious racist attack on one of our team," Hannifin says.

"It actually really hurts, especially under the pressure we are dealing with."

Seven Sharp went to put a smile on their dial, offering happiness in a cup — some coffee and cake for the staff.

They also brought a message from shoppers, who wrote thankful notes on the cupcakes for the supermarket workers of Aotearoa.