Kiwis nominate ‘team of five million’, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Dr Siouxsie Wiles for 2021 NZer of the Year

With only days left until nominations close for the 2021 New Zealander of the Year Awards, a “significant number of nominations” have been directed towards people associated with the country’s Covid-19 pandemic response.

Numerous nominations have been coming in for the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles and the “team of five million”.

“In this extraordinary year, we know that everyone has a hero,” TVNZ1 Sunday journalist and patron of the awards Miriama Kamo said.

“You’ve seen them in action, you’ve heard them, you may live with them ­– these incredible New Zealanders deserve recognition for stepping up, this year and every year.”

The awards office said 1330 Kiwis so far have been nominated for New Zealander of the Year and supporting category titles.

Other prominent Kiwis who received nominations include MediaWorks journalist Patrick Gower, Newstalk ZB host Simon Barnett, musician Dane Rumble and Wellington’s celebrity cat Mittens.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, ACT leader David Seymour and Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick are also on the list of nominees.

Nominations can be made by any member of the public until midnight August 30 through an online nomination form.

“Once closed, all nominations will be rigorously evaluated by at least two rounds of independent and diverse judging panels,” the awards office said.

The winner of New Zealander of the Year will be announced next year on March 18.

Jennifer Ward-Lealand is this year’s New Zealander of the Year.

