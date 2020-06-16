Kiwis need to stay aware that alcohol is an addictive drug, author of The Wine O'Clock Myth says

Kiwis need to stay aware that alcohol is an addictive drug so they moderate consumption at "wine o’clock", the author of a new book says.

Lotta Dann, the author of The Wine O’Clock Myth, now advocates for sobriety after losing control of her own drinking.

“Five o’clock was wine o’clock for me for 20 years and it just turned dark to the point where I had to just take the wine away,” she told Seven Sharp.

“I wasn’t in control of it, I couldn’t moderate alcohol and I tried every trick in the book.”

The mother-of-three said it was understandable that people turned to wine in times of stress, but it often only provided a short-term benefit.

“It makes sense that you would turn to alcohol at times of stress like a global pandemic,” Dann said.

"It works, it does what we want in the moment, it relaxes us, it gives us that dopamine hit.

“There are people for whom they can’t moderate control.

“The myth is that wine is serving us well and it’s not always, there are a lot of people who are struggling.

“Our environment enables that because alcohol is so championed everywhere, you feel like you’re the only one who’s not doing okay with it.”

Those potentially struggling with their drinking needed to be honest with themselves, Dann said.

“There’s advertising everywhere on social media and right throughout our public spaces that sort of present it (alcohol) like it’s harmless and it’s not, be really aware of that and be honest with yourself,” she said.

“I really want people to be aware that alcohol is an addictive drug, it’s not presented like this in our world, it sits in the supermarket next to the hummus and pesto.

“If you keep waking up at three in the morning feeling miserable and guilty, be honest with yourself and reach out for support because change is possible.