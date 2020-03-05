Kiwis need to reevaluate 'carry-on' response to sniffles as NZ braces for coronavirus - expert

A microbiologist is warning New Zealanders need to be wary of their "carry-on attitude" if they're feeling symptomatic, as the third case of coronavirus was confirmed this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dr Siouxsie Wiles, a previous finalist for New Zealander of the Year, says people should be mindful of how they are behaving, especially if they have travelled overseas recently, as it can take some time before they show signs.

"We're quite good at going, 'Oh, it's just a bit of a sniffle, we'll carry on,' but actually we need to be thinking about whether that's going to put other people at risk," she told TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

Dr Wiles says as cases continue to accumulate around the world, the public will need to begin thinking about 'social distancing' when out in public as people may only display mild symptoms.

Your playlist will load after this ad

She says there needs to be a change in public behaviour on how they respond to the outbreak and take into account whether they have been in contact with someone who has recently been overseas.

"Have we been overseas? Have we been in contact with someone who has been overseas, and how do we then behave? Most people don't even have a fever, at least in the early stages."

The strongly negative reaction from the public to yesterday's new case prompted Auckland Regional Public Health Service to issue a statement pleading for "restraint and calm".

Your playlist will load after this ad

The health service's director, Dr William Rainger, said he is concerned abusive bullying towards coronavirus patients could lead to others hiding their illness and not seeking medical attention.

"We will not be able to contain this spread of this illness if the public response is so hostile towards cases and their families."