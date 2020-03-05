TODAY |

Kiwis need to reevaluate 'carry-on' response to sniffles as NZ braces for coronavirus - expert

Source:  1 NEWS

A microbiologist is warning New Zealanders need to be wary of their "carry-on attitude" if they're feeling symptomatic, as the third case of coronavirus was confirmed this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Microbiologist Dr Souxsie Wiles told TVNZ1’s Breakfast the public need to be mindful if they’ve travelled overseas. Source: Breakfast

Dr Siouxsie Wiles, a previous finalist for New Zealander of the Year, says people should be mindful of how they are behaving, especially if they have travelled overseas recently, as it can take some time before they show signs.

"We're quite good at going, 'Oh, it's just a bit of a sniffle, we'll carry on,' but actually we need to be thinking about whether that's going to put other people at risk," she told TVNZ1's Breakfast today. 

Dr Wiles says as cases continue to accumulate around the world, the public will need to begin thinking about 'social distancing' when out in public as people may only display mild symptoms. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The patient is unrelated to the woman who was confirmed to have the illness yesterday. Source: Breakfast

She says there needs to be a change in public behaviour on how they respond to the outbreak and take into account whether they have been in contact with someone who has recently been overseas. 

"Have we been overseas? Have we been in contact with someone who has been overseas, and how do we then behave? Most people don't even have a fever, at least in the early stages."

The strongly negative reaction from the public to yesterday's new case prompted Auckland Regional Public Health Service to issue a statement pleading for "restraint and calm". 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Auckland University’s Dr Siouxsie Wiles says it could be “devastating” if the virus spreads to the Pacific Islands. Source: Breakfast

The health service's director, Dr William Rainger, said he is concerned abusive bullying towards coronavirus patients could lead to others hiding their illness and not seeking medical attention. 

"We will not be able to contain this spread of this illness if the public response is so hostile towards cases and their families."  

Dr Wiles says people often don't act in their best interests as they begin to panic in fear of  "the unknown".

New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:44
Officials confirm third case of coronavirus in New Zealand, unrelated to yesterday's case
2
Tonga reports first suspected coronavirus case; samples sent to NZ for testing
3
Second winners of Lotto's $50 million jackpot celebrate with pizza, vow to teach kids 'the value of a dollar'
4
Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks with media following third coronavirus diagnosis in NZ
5
Coronavirus: Questions over group of Italian tourists' movements in New Zealand
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Italy's coronavirus crisis: All sporting events to be played without fans watching for the next month
01:42

Despite coronavirus, IOC unwavering on Tokyo Olympics starting in July
00:22

Thousands to benefit from new breast cancer drug as Pharmac announces funding approval

Morning Briefing, March 5: US election, coronavirus, midwives' pay