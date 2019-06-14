TODAY |

Kiwis more receptive to Muslim community three months on from Christchurch terrorist attack, Muslim student leader says

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Terrorism
Christchurch and Canterbury
Religion

The New Zealand public has become more receptive to the Muslim community almost three months on from the Christchurch terrorist attack, a Muslim student leader says.

Tomorrow will mark three months since the shootings at two Christchurch mosques in which 51 people were killed.

Canterbury University Muslim Students Association's Bariz Shah told TVNZ1's Breakfast, "The barrier has been broken down because everyone in the media portrayed Islam in such a good way.  Now the common New Zealander are not afraid to just come and have a chat.

"We see that in the university as well. We've been given a prayer space in the actual library that we hadn't gotten before and now instead of us going into an confined room in isolation we can just go into a room in a library and pray. The New Zealand public are more understanding of our religion," he says.

He says there are still some negatives on the way they are treated, but says it's important to identify them and not focus on them.

"If we focus on the negatives, negatives are going to take place.  What we have to do is keep our focus on the positives and as a community that is what we need to do... ...positivity breeds positivity," Mr Shah says.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Canterbury University Muslim Students Association's Bariz Shah says the most New Zealanders are not afraid to talk with Muslims. Source: Breakfast
    More From
    New Zealand
    Terrorism
    Christchurch and Canterbury
    Religion
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Mr Hipkins told protestors some of the problems with the education system were not made by the current Government.
    Most current teachers to get $12,000 pay rise if they accept Government's new offer
    2
    Spokesperson Anjum Rahman says good progress has been made since March 1, but there's still a long way to go.
    Kiwis need to do more to foster inclusiveness following Christchurch terrorist attack: Islamic Women's Council
    3
    Defense attorney Boyd Young talks with Tim Jones, center, during the sentencing phase of his trial in Lexington, S.C. Timothy Jones, Jr. was found guilty of killing his 5 young children in 2014. (Tracy Glantz/The State via AP, Pool)
    Man sentenced to death for murdering his five kids, keeping bodies in boot for nine days
    4
    Mother and child (file picture).
    Samoan couple claim Oranga Tamariki rejected their request to foster child because they're not European
    5
    Comments from ACT MP David Seymour have also added to an increased security risk for the MP.
    John Armstrong's opinion: Just as Greens start to shed 'loony left' rep, Golriz Ghahraman sets them back
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    Mr Hipkins told protestors some of the problems with the education system were not made by the current Government.

    Most current teachers to get $12,000 pay rise if they accept Government's new offer

    A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

    One person dead following crash near Napier
    Christchurch mosque terrorist attack accused Brenton Tarrant during first court appearance on March 16

    Man accused of killing 51 worshippers at Christchurch mosques pleads not guilty to all charges, to stand trial next May

    Auckland, New Zealand - January 20, 2014: Auckland Airport at twilight on January 20, 2014. It's the largest and busiest airport in NZ with 14,829,393 passengers in the year ended November 2013.

    Fog causes more than 60 domestic flight cancellations, delays at Auckland Airport