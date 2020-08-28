Kiwis to mask up on public transport from Monday as Covid-19 Level 2 changes come into play

The Government’s decision to make face coverings mandatory on most forms of public transport comes into effect as of Monday for anyone aged 12 and above.

Auckland is set to move out of Alert Level 3 on Monday, joining the rest of New Zealand at Level 2.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins outlined the ins and outs of the ruling Thursday, which had been announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday just gone.

Face mask wearing will stay mandatory for whenever the country is in Level 2 or above.

Anyone aged 12 and over will be required to wear a face covering on most modes of public transport, including planes.

Choosing not to wear a face covering will be punishable by a $300 infringement notice or a fine of up to $1000 imposed by the courts.

But, Mr Hipkins has said authorities would take a light approach to enforcement to start out, focusing on "engagement, encouragement and education".

There are also some exceptions to the rule.

Face coverings are not required to be worn on school buses or in taxis and ubers - though drivers of the vehicles will need to wear one.

People with a disability or physical or mental health condition that makes covering their face unsuitable do not have to wear face coverings are also exempt from the ruling.

There will be other times when it is not required also, such as in an emergency, if it is unsafe to do so, if people need to prove their identity or to communicate with someone who is deaf, or if required by law.

Any form of face covering will be accepted, including a scarf or bandana.

Extra caution for Auckland

For Auckland, Grant Robertson yesterday outlined a number of extra precautions as it moves out of Alert Level 3 and into Level 2 on Monday and continues to grapple with community transmission.

Gathering sizes in Auckland will be kept at 10 for events such as weddings, faith-based gatherings, church services and birthday parties.

There is also a gathering limit for authorised funerals and tangihanga of 50 people.

The Finance Minister said this situation is "a little different" to the first time the country moved to Level 2. He has asked anyone travelling out of Auckland to "be considerate" about where they are going.

"The last we want from reopening Auckland up, is to spread the virus around the country.

"Last time we had days without cases before the move, this time there will continue to be cases for some time. So we do need Aucklanders to behave in an order to not inadvertently spread the virus."

He says Level 2 will see "significantly more economic activity".