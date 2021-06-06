TODAY |

Kiwis in Victoria concerned about Covid travel pause urged to get home by Govt

Source:  1 NEWS

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins is telling Kiwi travellers in Victoria to "organise to get home as soon as possible" if they have concerns over a potential pause to travel with the state. 

A man wearing a protective face mask walks through Melbourne CBD, outside the iconic Flinders Street Railway Station. (file photo). Source: istock.com

His warning comes after seven additional Covid-19 cases were detected in Victoria's community today. 

Hipkins said further advice was being sought from public health officials over the cases.

Read more
Melbourne in 'critical' moment after Covid-19 case attended AFL game

"There are also a growing number of locations of interest that are of concern, including a sports stadium on Saturday and several pubs," he said.

Public health officials are reviewing the situation in Victoria and will provide advice to me in due course, Hipkins said.

"In the meantime, I want to encourage anyone with concerns about the potential of a pause to Quarantine Free Travel, to organise to get home as soon as possible."

"You will still need a negative pre-departure test within 72 hours of departure, to complete a health declaration confirming you have not been at a location of interest and the Nau Mai Rā travel declaration," Hipkins said.

"I will provide an update once I receive further information from public health officials."

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Australia
