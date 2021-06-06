Kiwis in Victoria concerned about Covid travel pause urged to get home by Govt

"There are also a growing number of locations of interest that are of concern, including a sports stadium on Saturday and several pubs," he said.



Public health officials are reviewing the situation in Victoria and will provide advice to me in due course, Hipkins said.



"In the meantime, I want to encourage anyone with concerns about the potential of a pause to Quarantine Free Travel, to organise to get home as soon as possible."



"You will still need a negative pre-departure test within 72 hours of departure, to complete a health declaration confirming you have not been at a location of interest and the Nau Mai Rā travel declaration," Hipkins said.



"I will provide an update once I receive further information from public health officials."