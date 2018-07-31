 

Kiwis in Australian detention express frustrations via art at Melbourne event

New Zealanders being held in Australian detention centres will get the chance to share their stories live on-screen at an international art fair from today.

The live installation is the brainchild of New Zealand artist Cushla Donaldson and is named '501s' after a section of the controversial Australian Immigration Act.

Almost 300 detainees - and those who have already been deported from Australia - will share their experiences through text messages which will appear on a large screen live at the Melbourne Art Fair.

There are more New Zealanders than any other nationality in Australian immigration detention, with 173 being detained as of May.

One of them, Louise - which is not her real name - was born in New Zealand but calls Australia home.

She spent the last five months at the Villawood detention centre in Sydney.

She said she does not have a criminal record, but she does not meet the good character grounds to stay.

"I feel angry, I'm frustrated, because of the simple fact that I had no idea what was going on with myself when I re-entered and I came home to be with my children, I have five children here, they are all born Australian," she said.

One of the messages sent by detainees to New Zealand artist Cushla Donaldson.
One of the messages sent by detainees to New Zealand artist Cushla Donaldson. Source: Supplied

Aaron Falle was also born in New Zealand, but at the age of five - in 1980 - he was adopted by an Australian family and crossed the ditch.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison for drug trafficking charges in 2013 - and when he was released early, he was told by officials he was not an Australian citizen and was deported.

He spent a year in New Zealand before being told he could move back home in late 2016, but at the Australian border he was detained - again - and deported back to New Zealand.

Aaron has an Australian passport and birth certificate.

Since his deportation, he has missed the birth of his first grandchild and four funerals.

"It's soul destroying, you just knew 'great this is just another bad chapter in my life' that what can you do about - there was nothing I could have done.

"I couldn't get legal representation, no legal aid, it was just a struggle, I just had to grin and bear it and keep a smile on my face so to speak," he said.

New Zealand detainees' messages will interrupt a video of glass slipper as it is filled with champagne.
New Zealand detainees' messages will interrupt a video of glass slipper as it is filled with champagne. Source: Supplied

Both Louise and Aaron have been sending text messages of their experiences to Cushla Donaldson, and that is being collected for her installation on the large screen at the Melbourne Art Fair.

Ms Donaldson could not say how exactly people were able to text in - but that there were 280 people participating.

Detainees had been denied access to their phones until last month, when the Australian Federal Court ruled border forces could not mandatorily confiscate property.

The messages will appear unedited and will interrupt a video of glass slipper as it is filled with champagne inspired by events at the Carnival of Venice in the 1600s.

Ms Donaldson said she expected some criticism but the stories needed to be told.

"I think it's time that people and artists in particular engage with the fascisms that are occuring and not just overseas, in our backyard, and it's so important to take care of people who have forceably removed from participating in a society and culture," she said.

The art installation '501s' is on display until 5 August.

Cushla Donaldson.
Cushla Donaldson. Source: Supplied
01:44
Claims it offered greater relief to arthritis sufferers than any pain-relieving gel were found to be untrue.

Makers of Voltaren in Australia court facing misleading marketing claims
02:18

'I was just too scared to drive' - concerns raised by former driver about buses' safety after Ōhakune crash that claimed life of 11-year-old girl
04:15
It’s not quite Undercover Boss but Iain Lees-Galloway gave it a shot.

Watch: The Government minister who went undercover for a day to wipe walls and clean ablution blocks
A molotov cocktail being thrown during a riot

Man, 25, who planned Brisbane Molotov cocktail suicide attack to spend at least 13 years in jail

Roast pork and creamy mushroom pie sees Tauranga baker win his sixth NZ Supreme Pie Award

A Tauranga baker has taken out his sixth Bakels New Zealand Supreme Pie Award for his Roast Pork and Creamy Mushroom pie.

Patrick Lam of Patrick’s Pies Café and Bakery in Tauranga cemented his reputation as the king of New Zealand pie makers with his latest Supreme Award for his pie in the Gourmet Meat category.

Mr Lam wins a cheque for $7,500 and the coveted New Zealand Bakels Supreme Award Trophy as well as $1000 for each of the three Gold Awards he has won.

The award was announced in Auckland tonight at a 1950s themed gala dinner, attended by bakers from all over New Zealand keen to find out who among them would win the top accolade.

NZ Bakels managing director Brent Kersel says: "This really is pie-making history. It's a huge achievement. In the 22 years of The Bakels New Zealand Pie Awards Patrick has won the most Supreme Awards and he deserves every single one of them."

"As the 2018 Supreme Pie Award winner, there’s a lot that I can say about Patrick: dedication, consistency, passion. He has come back year after year and he just keeps on getting better and better.

"He doesn’t do it just to win the awards. If you go into his business you’ll see the amount of people who come into his shop for the quality of his pies." 

Patrick's Supreme pie this year went up against 5491 other pies at judging in Auckland on July 26.

It had to beat 275 other Gourmet Meat category entries through rigorous quality control tests before even being tasted.

Once the Gold Awards in the 12 categories are decided, all but the Café Boutique category go on to the final judging round.

Five of the best pie judges in New Zealand, including this year’s celebrity chef judge, Ben Bayly then judge them from scratch to choose the Supreme Award winner.

Bakels New Zealand Supreme Pie Award winning Roast Pork and Creamy Mushroom pie.
Airbnb hosts in Auckland are up in arms about having to pay thousands of dollars retrospectively in council rates.

Some hosts will have to pay thousands of dollars in backdated bed taxes to Auckland Council, but those who stayed quiet about their businesses will not have to pay anything.

The council has introduced a new targeted rate for online accommodation providers to bring them in line with hotels and motels, but only the hosts who provided their details are being charged.

Some say the new costs could spell the end of Auckland's Airbnb boom, with most of the providers at a heated meeting last night saying they would rather close down than meet the new costs.

Ray Pitch, who runs a small online accommodation business out of his Pakuranga home, said he was hit with an $11,000 rates bill this year.

He accepted that hosts should be taxed for their earnings but was angry at the lack of transparency in the council's approach.

It came as a shock when he found out he would need to retrospectively pay for all his bookings since July 2017.

"People are now being put in a position where they cannot afford to carry on and they can't afford to stop, because if you stop you're still going to be charged on the basis of what you did last year," Mr Pitch said.

Airbnb is not able to provide the council with the details of its hosts.

'This is a new process'

Auckland Council policy advisor Aaron Matich said it was relying on people coming to them to let them know if they were running a business out of their homes.

Council officers were also able to identify some properties by going through the online accommodation websites, he said.

"This is a new process and we are relying on a lot of information coming from the providers and we would hope that people are going to be honest with us and provide us with the information that we need to be able to do this."

However, Mr Pitch said it was unfair that he should have to pay while others did not.

"The people that the council is aware of are the honest people who have made a declaration."

Mr Pitch has made a complaint to the Ombudsman over the way the council has handled the new tax.

Meanwhile, the council said it should be no surprise that the new tax was being applied retrospectively, because all rates were set on the basis of what happens the previous year.

It said the issue was canvassed in detail during consultation for its Long Term Plan and hosts had been given adequate notice.

But according to another Airbnb host, who wished to only use her first name Cat, that was not the case.

"Somebody raised that in the previous rates year - they were [paying] $7000 per year and had now been assessed under this new thing as being $26,000 - in a year - which is a huge amount of money for someone to find," she said.

Cat also accused the council of not taking into account the wider tourism implications of the rates, given how many people she believed would now sign off from Airbnb.

"For me, the amount of effort involved, no. I think I will pull," she said.

"A number of people I spoke to at the meeting last night said that they've got bookings right through to February, March next year and they said they were also intending to pull."

Novi Sad, Serbia - March 24, 2016: Close-up of an unrecognizable woman using the Airbnb App on her Lenovo A916 Android smartphone in a car. Login screen with Facebook and Google sign up options. Airbnb is a service for people to list, find, and rent lodging. It currently has over 1,500,000 listings in 34,000 cities and 190 countries.
Airbnb (file picture).
