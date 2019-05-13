Six years ago, Reg Miller put his four-year-old daughter into care after losing the house they were living in.

“I lost my job, which meant I lost my income and losing my income meant I lost the roof over our head and I had to give her up into the system because New Zealanders are not entitled to parenting payments.

“If I’d been entitled I wouldn’t have lost my house and therefore I wouldn’t have lost my daughter.”

Reg is still without a home and without a job six years on, living in a silver Ford SUV in Melbourne.

Holding up an All Blacks sun visor Reg goes through the contents of his car which he’s been sleeping in since January. Plastic containers hold tins of food, water, a camper stove and various items from his past that he can fit into the vehicle.

“Pretty much what’s left of my life,” he says.

Living out of a car wasn’t the plan when, in 2002, Reg packed up his life in New Zealand and took off across the ditch for work. Shortly after making the big shift, the company he worked for went bankrupt leaving him without any income and living on the streets of Brisbane.

It was through a friend that he was able to find security work in Victoria in 2003. Sixteen years he worked on and off in security work until he was injured on the job, temporarily seeing him unable to work.

“As soon as I was told ‘yup, you’re good to go back to duties’ I was let go by the company and ended up in my car again,” Reg says.

Because he’s a New Zealander, Reg is not entitled to any social security benefits, but instead relies on Christian charities to feed, clothe and help him look after his general needs.