Kiwis heading to the US could face interviews under Trump's new rules

Kiwis wanting to travel to the United States could have to submit to an interview with US officials in New Zealand as a result of President Donald Trump's proposed changes to border rules.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Mr Trump is looking at suspending the visa waiver programme, which allows citizens from 38 countries, including New Zealand, to access a 90-day tourist visa after submitting information online.

Instead, they would have to be interviewed in person by US authorities.

According to a travel company, that would see fewer Kiwis travelling to America.

"I think people will probably look elsewhere and we could see traveller numbers increase into Europe, South America and Asia," STA Travel NZ manager Steven Green told RNZ.

"Anything that makes people's travel plans harder, makes it a barrier to travel to that destination."

The company had seen a drop in bookings to South Africa after changes to visa rules there, Mr Green said.