TODAY |

Kiwis entering UK given greater access to automated passport eGates

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
UK and Europe
Travel

Travelling to the United Kingdom just became easier for Kiwis. 

An announcement was made today by the Minister of Customs, Kris Faafoi, who said eligible Kiwis will now be able to use passport eGates to enter the UK more quickly.

Previously, New Zealanders had to sign-up to the UK's Registered Traveller programme to use eGates – this will no longer be required.

Now, New Zealanders aged 18 and over, who are travelling using a biometric or ‘chipped’ passport, are now able to use the automated eGates, as are visitors aged 12 to 17 who are accompanied by an adult.

New Zealand offers reciprocal eGate arrangements to UK citizens. In April 2019, 70 per cent of all UK citizens entering New Zealand used eGates.

In 2017, New Zealand citizens entered the UK on 359,000 occasions.

Customs Minister Kris Faafoi was invited to be one of the first New Zealanders to use a UK eGate, when he arrived in Heathrow Airport last week.
Customs Minister Kris Faafoi was invited to be one of the first New Zealanders to use a UK eGate, when he arrived in Heathrow Airport last week. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
UK and Europe
Travel
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Spice Girls singer Mel B rushed to hospital after losing sight in an eye
2
The Inland Revenue Department is under mounting pressure after a "perfect storm" of problems this week.
Tax refund may be coming your way as IRD rolls out automatic tax assessments
3
One person was injured in the incident which was reported just before 3pm.
Police name man killed in Otara shooting
4
Steve Hansen said Folau will be a big loss for the Wallabies ahead of the Rugby World Cup.
'It's disappointing for Australia' - All Blacks coach on Israel Folau's axing
5
Two other worker's say the toxic culture at Oranga Tamariki is affecting their work.
Father threatening to sue Oranga Tamariki over investigation
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A Sooty Shearwater, Puffinus griseus gliding over waves. (File photo)

Rare mainland bird colony in Southland records highest breeding success in more than a decade
Auckland Harbor Bridge in Auckland, New Zealand.

Police issue warning over 'illegal' protest that plans to cross Auckland Harbour Bridge

Two other worker's say the toxic culture at Oranga Tamariki is affecting their work.

Father threatening to sue Oranga Tamariki over investigation
04:35
Yellow chief experience officer Tracey Taylor joined Breakfast to discuss the goal.

Kiwi digital marketing company looking to have 50/50 gender split by 2021