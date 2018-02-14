 

Kiwis enjoying calm before the storm as ex-cyclone Gita set to hit next week

People with boats in lakes, rivers and coastal areas are being urged to check their moorings during the weekend before Cyclone Gita hits New Zealand.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
MetService meteorologist Lisa Murray said there was considerable uncertainty about Gita's impact on New Zealand.

MetService and Civil Defence are monitoring the situation and MetService will post an update on Monday.

In the meantime people are being urged to use the settled weather expected for much of the country this weekend to prepare for the stormy start to next week.

"At this stage, essentially we're just saying, yes it's coming to New Zealand, most likely looking like Tuesday, and most likely looking like it will cross the North Island or central New Zealand," says Ms Murray.

Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.
"There is definitely going to be severe gales at some point around New Zealand. There will definitely be heavy rainfall as well."

People should make sure drains and gutters are clear and trampolines are tied down.

Bay of Plenty's Civil Defence have been meeting this week to plan for the possibility of the arrival of Gita.

Along with various partner agencies from across the region, they will continue to keep a close eye on the situation over the weekend.

