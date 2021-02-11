TODAY |

Kiwis encouraged to dig into passionfruit as locally-grown crop remains in NZ

Source:  1 NEWS

Move over chocolate and roses, the country’s horticulture industry is hoping Kiwis might take up a new way of expressing their affection this Valentine's Day.

Passionfruit (file picture). Source: istock.com

Stuck with a bumper crop of passionfruit with nowhere to go, the typically elusive fruit’s been grounded in New Zealand thanks to skyrocketing freight prices.

This summer’s crop was destined for the United States until more expensive freight prices due to the pandemic combined with greater competition in North America caused growers to reconsider.

The New Zealand Passionfruit Growers Association says its roughly 50 commercial growers can produce 120 tonnes a season, most of which will become available from now until April.

“This year there will be a lot more passionfruit for sale on the domestic market so we’re working closely with wholesalers and encouraging consumers to try this delicious fruit if they haven’t before,” says president Rebekah Vlaanderen.

Typically, 70 per cent of the country’s passionfruit exports are shipped to the US.

New Zealand
Food and Drink
Farming
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Lower Hutt horse put down after being found barely able to stand, after owner fails to feed it for up to a month
2
Pfizer vaccine signed off by Government, with rules about who will get it
3
Sir Ben Ainslie condemns Luna Rossa tactics as war of words heats up
4
New Zealand man remains in custody over Viagra-fuelled samurai sword attack in Sydney
5
'Family comes first' — Green MP says Mexico trip may have been last chance to visit sick parents
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Wellington sees 'eye-watering' spike in median rent, becoming NZ's most expensive region
00:23

Splore Festival goes carbon neutral while asking attendees to follow suit

Air NZ extends fare flexibility as uncertainty around international travel continues

00:36

Tsunami alert cancelled after large quake near New Caledonia puts NZ on edge