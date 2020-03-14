Kiwis encouraged to 'come together and reflect' despite memorial cancellation

New Zealanders are being encouraged to "come together and reflect" on the events of March 15, despite the cancellation of tomorrow's memorial.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mayor of Christchurch Lianne Dalziel says due to the event being unticketed, it would make it hard to be able to trace back on any potential outbreaks, and the high number of people arriving from overseas and other ends of the country were also risk factors.

Memorial marking Christchurch terror attacks cancelled amid coronavirus fears

"It's a sad thing to do," Ms Dalziel said.

"But I think, after reflecting on a number of issues - it is hard to meet up with people who have experienced such significant loss in their life and to feel a need to not embrace."

She encouraged New Zealanders to welcome the Christchurch Invitation, which was launched by the imams of the two mosques involved in the attack - Linwood Islamic Centre and Al Noor.

The invitation encouraged the public to work on making a real difference in their communities.

"The Chirstchurch invitation is something that all of us can adhere to, lead to, listen to and share with others," Ms Dalziel said.

Labour MP Megan Woods said New Zealanders can commemorate the event tomorrow by looking into things they can change in their everyday lives.

"That is about taking the things that we have learned over the past year - about peace and about unity - and turning it in to tangible action," Ms Woods said.