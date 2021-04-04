Kiwis' Easter Sunday extra sweet after last year’s holiday in lockdown

The Easter treats tasted extra sweet this year for many Kiwis, who were grateful to be able to spend the holiday with loved ones after being in lockdown this time last year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Some, like Israel and Elena in Rangiora, were only focused on chocolate Easter eggs, while other Kiwis were grateful to be able to gather for reflection and prayer.

Israel spent his Easter morning hunting for eggs. Source: 1 NEWS

It was an extra special occasion for Filipino Christians, who celebrated 500 years since the religion was introduced in their homeland.