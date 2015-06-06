TODAY |

Kiwis deployed to Middle East for anti-terrorism intelligence operation to remain there at least two more years

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealanders from various agencies will remain in Jordan until 2023, the Government announced today, extending its contribution to an international intelligence mission for two more years.

ISIS militant with gun and flag Source: BBC

The number of deployed New Zealanders in Operation Gallant Phoenix remains fewer than 10, Defence Minister Peeni Henare and Police Minister Poto Williams confirmed in a joint statement.

The operation, which launched in 2013, sees partners collecting and sharing information and intelligence about potential and existing terrorist threats from any ideology.

It involves law enforcement, military and civilian personnel from a large number of countries.

New Zealand participation in Gallant Phoenix began in late 2014 in response to the global threat posed by ISIS, Henare said.

Williams said the value of New Zealand’s involvement “was recently highlighted by the Royal Commission of Inquiry Report into the terrorist attack on the Christchurch masjidain”.

