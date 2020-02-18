Kiwis on cruise ship in Japan to be quarantined in Whangaparaoa on return home

New Zealanders currently stuck onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in coronavirus quarantine in Japan will be quarantined in Whangaparaoa once they return to New Zealand.

The eleven Kiwis onboard the ship docked in Yokohama will fly to Darwin tomorrow on a Qantas flight organised by Australia.

They will then be transferred back to New Zealand at some point after landing in Darwin.

This morning Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the New Zealanders will be quarantined at a facility in Whangaparaoa where others in quarantine.

Two other New Zealanders who were on the cruise ship have been diagnosed with covid-19 and are in hospital in Japan.

Earlier this month the New Zealand Government chartered a flight to bring more than 100 New Zealanders out of Wuhan, where the virus originated.