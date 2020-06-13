Kiwis celebrate return of community sport on the field and sidelines after lockdown

It wasn’t just sporting professionals getting back on the pitch yesterday - it was the first official day of competitive action for many community sports clubs around the country as well.

Fields and turfs were filled up with players young and old who've been itching for their winter sport fix since New Zealand’s Covid-19 lockdown.

For many parents, yesterday couldn't have come soon enough with one simply telling 1 NEWS it was “nice to see the kids out running around”.

“They’re very excited this morning, a few nerves, but good to get out there.”

More importantly though, for both players and spectators, it's the ultimate return to normal life.

Auckland Hockey CEO Manoj Daji told 1 NEWS sport’s return in New Zealand while other nations are still practising social distancing was a testament to the work of those in charge and Kiwis for following their lead.

“It’s been a positive experience to be honest,” said Mr Daji.

“Covid has come along and the support from the Government and Sport NZ has allowed us to get straight back into things and that's fantastic.”

And after a day on the court, field or turf, there’s no doubt there’ll be some sore bodies this morning.

“The ol’ body is taking a little to get used to it again,” one athlete told 1 NEWS.

“But it's really awesome to be back out with your friends.”