TODAY |

Kiwis celebrate first weekend at Alert Level 1 by flocking to rugby games, clubs and malls

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealanders around the country have been out enjoying activities free of physical distancing and gathering limits in the first weekend at Alert Level 1. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Shops, cafes and dance floors have been buzzing with no physical distancing restrictions. Source: 1 NEWS

A crowd of around 20,000 people will make history tonight as the first professional rugby game with spectators kicks off, while others have been out shopping, brunching and living it up.

The historic Super Rugby Aotearoa game between the Highlanders and the Chiefs kicks off this evening at Forsyth Barr stadium in Dunedin.

"To actually put some numbers on the field and get some nice white lines in, it's pretty cool... certainly didn't think it'd be this quick," said turf manager Michael Watson.  

Meanwhile the first Friday of bars, restaurants and clubs physical-distancing free began last night, and the clubs are bracing for the first Saturday back.

Epic Hospitality's Greig Wilson says the busy weekend is helping to get the industry back on its feet.

"All hospitality businesses really need this boost... this is the start of Level 1...we're ready for it and we need it.

Your playlist will load after this ad

About 20,000 fans are expected at Forsyth Barr Stadium for the Highlanders-Chiefs clash. Source: 1 NEWS

"We've got a good d-floor... and the d-floor is polished up and we are ready for this tonight."

It is also the first weekend shoppers have been able to get to the malls and stores without having to worry about physical distancing. 

People flocked to Auckland's new shopping precinct Commercial Bay, for its first weekend in operation. 

READ MORE
Auckland's newest shopping precinct Commercial Bay opens its doors days after country enters Level 1

But Greg Hartford of Retail New Zealand says though many are out and about, they're not spending as much as normal.

"It's the first weekend really where customers have been truly free to get out and shop," said Mr Hartford.

"We are hearing that while lots of customers are out and about, they're still very value conscious... they're perhaps not spending as much as they normally would have done," he said. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:58
John Armstrong: Is Jacinda Ardern utilising taxpayer-generated revenue in order to run a 'propaganda unit'?
2
Live: Chiefs hit back to take the lead over 14-man Highlanders
3
Trump administration removes transgender health protections
4
Hundreds gather in Hamilton for Black Lives Matter unity march
5
Hamilton mum shares how she feeds her family of four on $100 a week
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:04

Avatar film crew allowed into NZ without basis in immigration rules - expert

Exhibition opening in Hastings a sign of 'life returning to normal'
08:17

Health officials welcome report calling for mental health service reform post Covid-19

00:14

Auckland cyclist's near miss with truck running red light at busy intersection prompts calls for council action