Kiwis celebrate first weekend at Alert Level 1 by flocking to rugby games, clubs and malls

New Zealanders around the country have been out enjoying activities free of physical distancing and gathering limits in the first weekend at Alert Level 1.

A crowd of around 20,000 people will make history tonight as the first professional rugby game with spectators kicks off, while others have been out shopping, brunching and living it up.

The historic Super Rugby Aotearoa game between the Highlanders and the Chiefs kicks off this evening at Forsyth Barr stadium in Dunedin.

"To actually put some numbers on the field and get some nice white lines in, it's pretty cool... certainly didn't think it'd be this quick," said turf manager Michael Watson.



Meanwhile the first Friday of bars, restaurants and clubs physical-distancing free began last night, and the clubs are bracing for the first Saturday back.

Epic Hospitality's Greig Wilson says the busy weekend is helping to get the industry back on its feet.

"All hospitality businesses really need this boost... this is the start of Level 1...we're ready for it and we need it.

"We've got a good d-floor... and the d-floor is polished up and we are ready for this tonight."

It is also the first weekend shoppers have been able to get to the malls and stores without having to worry about physical distancing.

People flocked to Auckland's new shopping precinct Commercial Bay, for its first weekend in operation.

But Greg Hartford of Retail New Zealand says though many are out and about, they're not spending as much as normal.

"It's the first weekend really where customers have been truly free to get out and shop," said Mr Hartford.