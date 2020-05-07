How Kiwis can socialise together in Covid-19 Alert Level 2

Kiwis will be able to socialise with people outside of their bubbles when the country moves to Alert Level 2, but there are some restrictions that still apply.

The Prime Minister has today announced the framework of Level 2 ahead of the Government's announcement next week on when the country will move down from Level 3.

Under that framework, Jacinda Ardern says hospitality businesses can reopen and large gatherings up to 100 people both indoor and outdoor can go ahead, including weddings, tangi and funerals. Public venues such as museums and markets will also be able to re-open, but there are restrictions.

“I do want to just acknowledge that [100] is a maximum. Of course, many venues for their fire regulations will not be able to have that many and many will not be able to seat that many," said Ms Ardern.

Breaking the bubble

People can catch up with friends and family outside of their bubble in Level 2, but numbers must be kept small, and large house parties will not be permitted.

“We do want you to hang onto the same principles that we are using generally in hospitality, issues around space and hygiene and contact tracing,” said Ms Ardern.

“If we have large-scale events held in people's homes then all of that becomes harder. That is why at Alert Level 2 we are saying you can have friends and family over to your home but keep the numbers small.

“This is not the time for a large party or function at your home.”

Dining out

Ms Ardern says guidelines and restrictions for hospitality businesses and venues must be followed, including contact tracing, and those that do not comply will be shut down.

“There are significant risks in hospitality and so there are significant rules to manage those risks. These are all principles we have worked through with the Hospitality Association,” said Ms Ardern.

“Those who do not comply with these guidelines will be shut down and lose their ability to operate.”

Hospitality venues can only operate if they apply the “three S's” - seated, separated, and with a single server.

People must be seated and separated, which will mean some venues like nightclubs may not be able to open under Alert Level 2. Table service also has to be applied, with one server only so contact tracing can be conducted as accurately as possible.

“Rather than describing which venues could open we’ve described what they need to do if they want to reopen,” said Ms Ardern.

“They have to be able to seat every patron that’s there, they have to be able to separate all of those patrons from one another and they have to be able to serve people at those tables.”

Keeping your distance

The social distancing rule of two metres is still applicable with strangers, but for people who know each other or can be traced that number will be less.

Holidays will also be permitted under Level 2, and people can travel around the country together.

“We will be allowing people to move around the country again, but, to do it safely," said Ms Ardern.

“Remember, the same practices apply wherever you go.”