What Kiwis bought online in the first day after restrictions were eased

The Government announced on Monday that the restrictions on online shopping would be softened to allow some more “essential” items to be purchased.

Online shopping. Source: rnz.co.nz

But it left a fair amount of wriggle room about what that included, and asked stores to give it a list of what it thought it should be able to sell.

Some stores quickly got going with their renewed sales on Wednesday and here’s what Kiwis logged on to buy.

From The Warehouse:

baby care items

appliances

personal hygiene products

home cleaning supplies

kitchen products

laundry detergent

From Noel Leeming:

home office goods

ink and paper

headphones

appliances

self grooming devices

printers

computers

cables