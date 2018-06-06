What Kiwis bought online in the first day after restrictions were eased

The Government announced on Monday that the restrictions on online shopping would be softened to allow some more “essential” items to be purchased.
But it left a fair amount of wriggle room about what that included, and asked stores to give it a list of what it thought it should be able to sell.
Some stores quickly got going with their renewed sales on Wednesday and here’s what Kiwis logged on to buy.
From The Warehouse:
baby care items
appliances
personal hygiene products
home cleaning supplies
kitchen products
laundry detergent
From Noel Leeming:
home office goods
ink and paper
headphones
appliances
self grooming devices
printers
computers
cables
The companies said they would start getting products out from today and added: “Strong safety protocols will be adhered to, along with contactless delivery for customers. All physical stores remain closed.”