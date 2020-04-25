TODAY |

Kiwis around the country commemorate Anzac Day under lockdown rules

Source: 

New Zealanders are commemorating Anzac Day all around the country today.

A small group of Kiwis stand at their gate for Anzac Day 2020 in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Services around the country have been shelved and veterans won't be able to join together because of the Covid-19 restrictions.

However, that hasn't stopped people - young and old - from preparing to get up early and celebrate in their own unique way.

The four ran through Meadowbank to the sound of The Last Post as onlookers stood at their gates at dawn. Source: 1 NEWS

The Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, commemorated Anzac Day from the front gate of Premier House in Wellington at 6am this morning.

Reuben Boniface was out at 6am, in the driving Invercargill rain, to mark the day.

She said this Anzac Day had a special significance because it marked the 75th anniversary since the end of World War II.

Ardern said it was a time to reflect on the contribution made by each and every New Zealander who has served in war and conflict.

"This year a new threat faces all nations as the impact of the coronavirus deepens worldwide," she said.

The PM paid tribute outside her Wellington residence rather than at a dawn service, which have been cancelled due to Covid-19. Source: 1 NEWS

"As we face these significant challenges, we remember the courage of those who have served in the name of peace and justice."

-rnz.co.nz

