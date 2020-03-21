TODAY |

Kiwis already facing major health battles left disappointed at holiday cancellations

Source:  1 NEWS

As Covid-19 brings world travel to a halt, many Kiwis already facing major health battles have had to cancel long-planned trips

Lloyd Sinton's immunity is basically as low as it can go with the 68-year-old crippled by an inflammatory disease that fuses his bones together and now he’s cancelled a dream trip. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand's travel advice has been raised to its highest level, with Kiwis advised not to travel overseas.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said this week, it reflects the "seriousness of the situation we are facing" amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"This is the first time the New Zealand Government has advised New Zealanders against travelling anywhere overseas," he said.

Travel advice raised to highest level amid coronavirus pandemic - 'do not travel'

Llyod Sinton, 68 has been saving for years for a dream trip to Spain but disappointingly, had to cancel it following the coronavirus outbreak.

He has had ill-heath for years, crippled by an inflammatory disease that’s fused his bones together.

Not the only one in this position, Michael Heiler is a bowel cancer sufferer that has also been forced to cancel a trip to the Gold Coast to make new memories with his three young sons.

“I'm potentially operating on borrowed time so a big focus for me is to create memories with the family and those kind of trips are the things the kids will remember,” he told 1 NEWS.

His plans are to now visit the Marlborough Sounds.

Bowel Cancer New Zealand says most can delay trips to another date but for some patients there might not be another chance.

New Zealand
Health
Travel
Coronavirus Pandemic
