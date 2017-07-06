Kiwis already dreaming of how the America's Cup defence will play out in four years time

With the welcome home party for the triumphant Team New Zealand barely over, Kiwi fans are already dreaming of how the defence of the America's Cup will play out in four-years'-time.

Some cheeky fans celebrating the win in a wet and wild Auckland today suggested to 1 NEWS it would be nice to see the defence held outside of Auckland.

"Why not have races all around New Zealand? Beautiful," one fan said. "It would be nice to see it in Wellington," was another suggestion.

One impatient fan had an even more extreme idea saying: "Right here, right now. In the harbour... let's not wait four years, let's just do it again."

Whatever the decision fans will be happy to hear these words from Team NZ Helmsman Peter Burling: "I've made it no secret that I'd love to stay with Team NZ but we still need to decide what boats we're sailing, so many things".