Kiwis on Air NZ coronavirus evacuation flight from Wuhan to be charged $500

Passengers who get on the Air New Zealand evacuation flight from Wuhan will be charged $500.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has announced details of the evacuation plan today.

It hasn't yet said when the flight will depart from the Chinese city, which is in lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The ministry says New Zealanders, Pacific Islanders and Australians will be eligible to take the flight, but must have the correct documentation and pass the health assessments.

Permanent New Zealand residents who are also Chinese citizens may not be allowed on the flight.

The officials said the Ministry of Health was continuing to work through isolation options for the passengers.

Source: 1 NEWS