TODAY |

Kiwis on Air NZ coronavirus evacuation flight from Wuhan to be charged $500

Source: 

Passengers who get on the Air New Zealand evacuation flight from Wuhan will be charged $500.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The news comes as the death toll jumped past 170. Source: 1 NEWS

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has announced details of the evacuation plan today.

It hasn't yet said when the flight will depart from the Chinese city, which is in lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The ministry says New Zealanders, Pacific Islanders and Australians will be eligible to take the flight, but must have the correct documentation and pass the health assessments.

Permanent New Zealand residents who are also Chinese citizens may not be allowed on the flight.

The officials said the Ministry of Health was continuing to work through isolation options for the passengers.

Source: 1 NEWS

At least 171 people have died from the novel coronavirus, known as 2019-nCoV, in China following an outbreak in the city of Wuhan. And more than 8200 cases have been reported globally.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Health
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Aussie woman comments on her own wanted post to complain about 'trailer trash' mugshot used by police
2
George Burgess cops brutal Super League welcoming, flattened by Tongan wrecking ball Ben Murdoch-Masila
3
First 'suspected case' of coronavirus in New Zealand, test results due tomorrow
4
Kiwis on Air NZ coronavirus evacuation flight from Wuhan to be charged $500
5
Shed holding hundreds of lambs destroyed as fire rages in Mackenzie Country
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Motorcyclist dies in Gisborne District crash

Man charged after man critically injured in Lower Hutt

Kiwis warned to remain alert for online, phone scams after man conned out of $57,000
00:18

Digger driver unearths 'what may be' human remains at Auckland property