Kiwis on Air NZ coronavirus evacuation flight from Wuhan to be charged $500

Passengers who get on the Air New Zealand evacuation flight from Wuhan will be charged $500.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has announced details of the evacuation plan today.
It hasn't yet said when the flight will depart from the Chinese city, which is in lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The ministry says New Zealanders, Pacific Islanders and Australians will be eligible to take the flight, but must have the correct documentation and pass the health assessments.
Permanent New Zealand residents who are also Chinese citizens may not be allowed on the flight.
The officials said the Ministry of Health was continuing to work through isolation options for the passengers.
At least 171 people have died from the novel coronavirus, known as 2019-nCoV, in China following an outbreak in the city of Wuhan. And more than 8200 cases have been reported globally.