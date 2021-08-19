Kiwis aged 12-15 now able to get Covid-19 vaccine

Young New Zealanders aged 12 to 15 have been approved by the Government to be vaccinated against Covid-19 with the Pfizer vaccine.

A Pfizer vaccine is prepared. Source: Associated Press

It had already been approved by New Zealand's medicine regulator in June, but was only signed off by Cabinet Ministers.

"It is safe and it's the right thing to do," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"This is an important next step."

There is about 265,000 teens in that age group.

It would be available to children in that age group from September 1, when eligibility to all of the Group 4 age cohorts opens up.

However, from tomorrow morning parents and caregivers from tomorrow can also book their children in the same time.

Customer-facing essential workers are also being prioritised for vaccines, Ardern said. It came after the vaccine roll out was resumed, with extra capacity.

Workers could expect to hear from their employer if they fit the criteria.