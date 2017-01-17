 

Kiwis 'afraid of incoming Trump administration' to march in solidarity with 'largest demonstration in America's history'

Nikolai Smith 

1 NEWS NOW Reporter

Kiwis afraid of the incoming Trump administration will be among what is predicted to be hundreds of thousands demonstrating this weekend in the wake of Donald Trump's inauguration.

Auckland is joining cities in more than 30 countries holding a women's rights march on Saturday, coinciding with the Women's March in Washington DC, the day after Mr Trump officially becomes President of the United States.

Cindy Buell, organiser of the Auckland march, told 1 NEWS NOW it's "not an anti-Trump" event but rather a march in opposition to some of Mr Trump's values and policies.

Thousands of people are expected to wear the hats in marches across the world over the weekend.
Source: BBC

"People are afraid of the incoming Trump administration," Ms Buell said.

"Not matter how far we are from the US, New Zealand is impacted by events in Washington."

A statement on the Auckland event's Facebook page says, 'Women's March Global is a proactive international movement, not a US election-specific protest per se, that has galvanised people to defend women's rights and those of others in response to the rising rhetoric of far-right populism around the world'. 

Ms Buell said one of the aims of the march is to "get together to discuss what we can do as a community, what's important to them".

Donald Trump is trying to back pedal on comments he'll dispute the election results if he loses.
Source: 1 NEWS

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected at the Washington DC march, billed by the Guardian as 'one of the largest demonstrations in American history'.

"A march of this magnitude, across this diversity of issues has never happened before," Kaylin Whittingham, president of the association of black women attorneys, told the British news site.

"We all have to stand together as a force no one can ignore."

In the US close to 300 other marches over 50 states are planned at the same time as the March on Washington.

Israelis disagree with this sentiment saying Trump’s administration comes with more experience on the region's conflict.
Source: Associated Press

Thousands of marchers in the US are expected to wear hand-knitted pink "pussyhats" in retaliation to Mr Trump who infamously bragged about grabbing women by their neither regions.

But Ms Buell says she doesn't expect the Auckland march to feature the pussyhats.

Open to all people who believe in women's rights

The Auckland march kicks off at 10.30am where protesters will march from the US Consulate on Customs St to Myers Park via Queen St.

In a post on the Facebook page of the Auckland march, organisers say the event is "open to all people who believe women's rights are human rights, that diversity is strength of our community, and that all voices deserve to be heard".

The US presidential election is now just 17 days away and the accusations from women just keep coming.
Source: 1 NEWS

Over 300 people have registered interest and Ms Buell says people from Northland and Waikato are expected to travel to the event.

Marches are also planned for Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin. 

Ms Buell said many younger people are interested in participating.

"There are a lot of young millennials interested in participating," she said, optimistic of "passing the [activist] baton to the younger generation."

Auckland

Nikolai Smith

