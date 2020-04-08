Kiwis aboard coronavirus-stricken cruise ship hoping for Australian assistance

More than a dozen Kiwis stuck on a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship off the coast of Uruguay are hoping for some ANZAC spirit in their bid to get home.

Nearly 60 per cent of the 217 people on board the Greg Mortimer cruise ship have tested positive for Covid-19.

One of the 16 New Zealanders on board, Aynsley Guerin, says while he has tested negative his roommate in the ship’s cabin tested positive.

“People are not freaking out, they're just trying to be very focussed and find a way out of this as soon as possible,” he says.

“I know even some who are positive who are taking it in their stride. They're showing very little to zero symptoms.”

Australia has plans to evacuate its 91 citizens on board in the next two days, using a medically re-fitted charter plane, which is equipped to treat those with Covid-19.

The ship’s operator, Aurora Expeditions, says it has requested that New Zealand passengers be accepted onto the flight, bound for Melbourne, and to “complete their quarantine in Australia before returning home”.

That could mean a two-week quarantine in Australia for the New Zealanders, should they be allowed on board. So far, no agreement has been reached.

“If this doesn’t come off then we're not sure how we'll get home any time soon to be honest with you.” Mr Guerin told 1 NEWS from his cabin.

The flight’s expected to cost each passenger around $15,000 each.

1 NEWS contacted Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs (DFAT) to see what the issues were for letting the Kiwis on the flight, but were referred to its New Zealand counterpart, MFAT.

MFAT officials told 1 NEWS they are “actively working” with the Australian government and the cruise ship company on next steps for getting the New Zealanders home.

However, they said it is “a complex operation” and that they would not be providing details until they had been finalised.

One of the complications is understood to be around transit.

Australia only allows New Zealanders up to 72 hours to transit through the country.

Mr Guerin says the Kiwis on board are philosophical about their situation, and are not trying to be demanding.

“All we ask is for the empathy and assistance, which would be greatly appreciated to enable us to return home.